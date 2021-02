The WEA9S22 is a complete 24 bits Fractional-N microwave synthesizer able to synthesize frequencies from 7 GHz to 9 GHz with the integrated VCO. It consists of a low noise phase detector with lock detect indication, a programmable charge pump, a programmable loop filter, a multi modulus Prescaler, and a 64 band VCO with auto-calibration circuitry. Implemented in a 22nm CMOS SOI GlobalFoundries process, the WEA9S22 occupies a silicon area of 1.9 mm2.It exhibits high performance, high integration and flexibility for RADAR applications.