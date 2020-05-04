This is a configurable and programmable highly efficient Radar Co-processor engine for high resolution MIMO Radar systems.



It includes a main signal processing engine that sequentially calculates Range, Doppler, Azimuth and Elevation Fourier transforms on up to 16 ADC channels and detects potential objects for further processing. The small set of retained detections are post processed by associating to tracks and smoothing with a Kalman Filter.



Filtered data associated with each detected object can be made available for processing by an external ML processor



It is ported to both ASIC and FPGA technology and achieving a very high clock speed with minimal logic and memory.





Features

Provides all processing steps from ADC to object list and point cloud

Can process multiple antenna systems with 100s of virtual antennas

Uses advanced processing methods such as super resolution - MUSIC, Capon, MinNorm

Real time extraction and tracking supporting many hundred of plots

Low-latency – track updates in 10s of milliseconds

Combined LRR and SRR object tracking

Raw object associated with each detected object is available for external AI based processing

The processing steps are summarised as follows.

Range processing



Doppler processing



Azimuth processing



Elevation processing



Kinematics



Measurement to track association



Kalman Update

Benefits

Low latency, low power and compact

Gives ECU headroom for track-to-object recognition and make safety decisions

EnSilica’s Radar and ASIC experts can provide integration support for FPGA platforms or design and supply custom ASICs

Deliverables

RTL

Testbench

Synthesis scripts

Documentation

MATLAB and C++ bit exact model

GUI for configuring and visualising the data

CUDA accelerated bit exact model

Applications