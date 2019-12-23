MIPI ASPMI Slave interface provides full support for the two-wire MIPI ASPMI synchronous serial interface, compatible with SPMI specification. Through its SPMI compatibility, it provides a simple interface to a wide range of low-cost devices. MIPI ASPMI Slave IIP is proven in FPGA environment.The host interface of the MIPI ASPMI can be simple interface or can be AMBA APB, AMBA AHB, AMBA AXI, VCI, OCP, Avalon, PLB, Tilelink, Wishbone or Custom protocol.



MIPI ASPMI SLAVE IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL

Features

Compliant with 1.3 Apple MIPI SPMI Specification

Full MIPI SPMI Slave functionality

Supports following frames

Command Frame



Data/Address Frame



No Response Frame

Supports ACK/NACK as per 2.0 specs

Support for slave requests through Alert(A) / Slave Request(SR) bit

Support for Slave Request Hold.

Glitch suppression (optional).

Supports extended register read/writes

Supports wakeup command

Supports Authentication Command Sequence

Supports Device Descriptor Block command Sequences

Supports following Device Interrupts

Edge sensitive interrupts



Level sensitive interrupts



Group interrupts



SPS (System Power State) interrupts



DVC Group interrupts



LDO and DVC interrupts



Interrupt priority queuing



IRQH Enable register (Disabling of IRQ generation functionality based on NACK Retry limit)



Generation of Group event on any internal SPMI error logged in an ERROR CTRL register

Supports virtual wires on SPMI (Supports both scheme 1 and scheme 2)

Supports Short Addressing Modes

Supports Control on Register0 write and power mode command (Sleep/Wakeup/Shutdown/Reset) reception

Supports Slave To Slave (STS) Transmit and Receive Command filtering

Ability to generate an empty arbitration request

Fully synthesizable

Static synchronous design

No internal tri-states

Scan test ready

Simple interface allows easy connection to microprocessor/microcontroller devices

Slave IP can be build to have additional slave interface blocks like SPI or I2C, in addition to SPMI slave functionality

Benefits

Single Site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.

Multi Sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.

Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.

Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.

Deliverables

The MIPI ASPMI Slave interface is available in Source and netlist products.

The Source product is delivered in verilog. If needed VHDL, SystemC code can also be provided.

Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases

Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files

IP-XACT RDL generated address map

Firmware code and Linux driver package

Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.

Block Diagram of the MIPI ASPMI Slave IP Core