Up to 105 dB of SNR, 24-bit stereo CODEC with PDM to PWM transmodulator DAC and embedded regulator
MIPI ASPMI Slave
MIPI ASPMI SLAVE IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL
Features
- Compliant with 1.3 Apple MIPI SPMI Specification
- Full MIPI SPMI Slave functionality
- Supports following frames
- Command Frame
- Data/Address Frame
- No Response Frame
- Supports ACK/NACK as per 2.0 specs
- Support for slave requests through Alert(A) / Slave Request(SR) bit
- Support for Slave Request Hold.
- Glitch suppression (optional).
- Supports extended register read/writes
- Supports wakeup command
- Supports Authentication Command Sequence
- Supports Device Descriptor Block command Sequences
- Supports following Device Interrupts
- Edge sensitive interrupts
- Level sensitive interrupts
- Group interrupts
- SPS (System Power State) interrupts
- DVC Group interrupts
- LDO and DVC interrupts
- Interrupt priority queuing
- IRQH Enable register (Disabling of IRQ generation functionality based on NACK Retry limit)
- Generation of Group event on any internal SPMI error logged in an ERROR CTRL register
- Supports virtual wires on SPMI (Supports both scheme 1 and scheme 2)
- Supports Short Addressing Modes
- Supports Control on Register0 write and power mode command (Sleep/Wakeup/Shutdown/Reset) reception
- Supports Slave To Slave (STS) Transmit and Receive Command filtering
- Ability to generate an empty arbitration request
- Fully synthesizable
- Static synchronous design
- No internal tri-states
- Scan test ready
- Simple interface allows easy connection to microprocessor/microcontroller devices
- Slave IP can be build to have additional slave interface blocks like SPI or I2C, in addition to SPMI slave functionality
Benefits
- Single Site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.
- Multi Sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.
- Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.
- Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.
Deliverables
- The MIPI ASPMI Slave interface is available in Source and netlist products.
- The Source product is delivered in verilog. If needed VHDL, SystemC code can also be provided.
- Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases
- Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files
- IP-XACT RDL generated address map
- Firmware code and Linux driver package
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.
Block Diagram of the MIPI ASPMI Slave IP Core
View MIPI ASPMI Slave full description to...
- see the entire MIPI ASPMI Slave datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI ASPMI Slave Supplier