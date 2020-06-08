The MXL-D-PHY-CSI-TX+-T-40ULP is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source synchronous,physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v2.1.

The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting camera interface CSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications. The CSI-2 TX+ is a Mixel proprietary configuration that is optimized to support full-speed production and in system testing while minimizing area and leakage power.

Features

Supports MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY Version 2.1

Consists of 1 Clock lane and 4 Data lanes

Embedded, high performance, and highly programmable PLL

Supports both low-power mode and high speed mode with integrated SERDES

80 Mbps to 1.5 Gbps data rate per lane in high speed D-PHY mode

10 Mbps data rate in low-power mode

Low power dissipation

Testability support including internal loopback

Benefits

The MIPI D-PHY TX+ is a Mixel proprietary implementation of the MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) and Display Serial Interface (DSI) Transceiver. It is optimized to achieve full-speed production testing, in-system testing, and higher performance compared to traditional configurations, while reducing area and standby power.

Deliverables

Datasheet

GDSII and LVS Netlist

Integration Guideline

Timing Model and Behavioral Model

RTL

One year support

Applications

Automotive

IoT

Mobile

VR/AR/XR

Consumer Electronics

Block Diagram of the MIPI CSI-2 Master D-PHY IP Core