MIPI CSI-2 Master D-PHY
The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting camera interface CSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications. The CSI-2 TX+ is a Mixel proprietary configuration that is optimized to support full-speed production and in system testing while minimizing area and leakage power.
Features
- Supports MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY Version 2.1
- Consists of 1 Clock lane and 4 Data lanes
- Embedded, high performance, and highly programmable PLL
- Supports both low-power mode and high speed mode with integrated SERDES
- 80 Mbps to 1.5 Gbps data rate per lane in high speed D-PHY mode
- 10 Mbps data rate in low-power mode
- Low power dissipation
- Testability support including internal loopback
Benefits
- The MIPI D-PHY TX+ is a Mixel proprietary implementation of the MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) and Display Serial Interface (DSI) Transceiver. It is optimized to achieve full-speed production testing, in-system testing, and higher performance compared to traditional configurations, while reducing area and standby power.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- GDSII and LVS Netlist
- Integration Guideline
- Timing Model and Behavioral Model
- RTL
- One year support
Applications
- Automotive
- IoT
- Mobile
- VR/AR/XR
- Consumer Electronics
Block Diagram of the MIPI CSI-2 Master D-PHY IP Core
View MIPI CSI-2 Master D-PHY full description to...
- see the entire MIPI CSI-2 Master D-PHY datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI CSI-2 Master D-PHY Supplier