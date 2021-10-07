MIPI CSI-2 Rx Controller
Features
- PPI Interface according to MIPI Alliance Standard for Camera Serial Interface 2
- Supports up to 4 data lanes
- Number of lanes is programmable and hardware configurable
- Provides lane merging, error detection and correction, virtual channel detection, programmable data extraction and embedded data separation
- Supported Data Types are
- Generic 8bit Data
- non-legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit / 10bit with cosited chroma sampling
- non-legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit / 10bit with non-cosited chroma sampling
- legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit
- YUV 4:2:2 8bit / 10bit
- RGB 444 / 555 / 565 / 666 / 888 image data
- RAW 6-bit / 7-bit / 8-bit / 10-bit / 12-bit image data
- User defined 8-bit data
- Compressed data types as defined in CSI-2 version 1.01 draft (2-Oct-200)
