PPI Interface according to MIPI Alliance Standard for Camera Serial Interface 2

Supports up to 4 data lanes

Number of lanes is programmable and hardware configurable

Provides lane merging, error detection and correction, virtual channel detection, programmable data extraction and embedded data separation

Supported Data Types are

Generic 8bit Data

non-legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit / 10bit with cosited chroma sampling

non-legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit / 10bit with non-cosited chroma sampling

legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit

YUV 4:2:2 8bit / 10bit

RGB 444 / 555 / 565 / 666 / 888 image data

RAW 6-bit / 7-bit / 8-bit / 10-bit / 12-bit image data

User defined 8-bit data