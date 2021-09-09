Hardware configurable compliance with MIPI specification CSI-3 Ver. 1.0

Provides error detection and retransmission, CPort / virtual channel detection, programmable data extraction, and embedded data separation

CPC support via register interface

Supported data types are

Generic 8bit Data

non-legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit / 10bit with cosited chroma sampling

non-legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit / 10bit with non-cosited chroma sampling

legacy YUV 4:2:0 8bit

YUV 4:2:2 8bit / 10bit

RGB 444 / 555 / 565 / 666 / 888 image data

RAW 6-bit / 7-bit / 8-bit / 10-bit / 12-bit image data

User defined 8-bit data

Compressed data types as defined in Annex A.2.6 of the CSI-3 Specification [MIPI1]

Max data rate 4.8 Gbit/s @ 300 MHz core clock

PHY Adapter

Hardware configurable support for Data and Control Interfaces to M-RX / M-TX Phys (RMMI) as specified in the Annex A of the M-PHY Specification [MIPI2]

Supports up to 4 receive (data) lanes and 1 transmit (control) lane

Number of used receive lanes automatically adjusted to connected peer device