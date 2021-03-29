MIPI CSI2 Receiver Interface
device (camera) and host processor (application engine) for mobile applications.
The MIPI CSI-2 provides the mobile industry a standard, robust, scalable, low-power,
high-speed, cost-effective interface that supports a wide range of imaging solutions for
mobile devices.
Block Diagram of the MIPI CSI2 Receiver Interface IP Core
MIPI IP
- Northwest Logic MIPI Testbench from Rambus
- MIPI D-PHY in TSMC (40nm, 28nm, 16nm, 12nm, 7nm)
- MIPI M-PHY in TSMC (28nm, 16nm, 12nm, 10nm)
- MIPI I3C Controllers - Dual Role Master (70016); APB I3C Slave (70002), Generic I3C Slave
- MIPI CSI-2 Transmitter v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
- MIPI C-PHY-D-PHY Combo PHY IP on TSMC 28nm HPC+