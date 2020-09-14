The MXL-DPHY-CSI2-TX is a high-frequency low-power, low-cost, source synchronous, Physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Standard for D-PHY.

The IP is configured as a MIPI master optimized for camera interface applications (CSI-2).

The High-Speed signals have a low voltage swing, while Low-Power signals have large swing. High-Speed functions are used for High-Speed data traffic while low power functions are mostly used for control.