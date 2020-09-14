MIPI D-PHY 2 Lane CSI2-TX 1.2G in TowerJazz 65nm
The IP is configured as a MIPI master optimized for camera interface applications (CSI-2).
The High-Speed signals have a low voltage swing, while Low-Power signals have large swing. High-Speed functions are used for High-Speed data traffic while low power functions are mostly used for control.
Block Diagram of the MIPI D-PHY 2 Lane CSI2-TX 1.2G in TowerJazz 65nm
Video Demo of the MIPI D-PHY 2 Lane CSI2-TX 1.2G in TowerJazz 65nm
We demonstrate our customer demo, the Teledyne e2v Snappy 2M CMOS Image Sensor, featuring Mixel D-PHY CSI-2 TX IP.