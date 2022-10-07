The MXL-LVDS-D-PHY-CSI-TX-TW-65BSB is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v2.5 and LVDS compatible with TIA/EIA-644 standard. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI transmitter supporting camera interface CSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications.