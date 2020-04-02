The CL12631I4T1AS1BIP2500 is an ideal means to link Camera Modules or CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) to Host System.



The CL12631I4T1AS1BIP2500 converts the input parallel data to the serial data and output it.



The CL12631I4T1AS1BIP2500 is designed to support maximum 2.5Gbps data rate utilizing mipi-DPHY_specification_v1-2.

Various process porting support available (Please contact us.)

We are IP design professional engineering company, so we can provide the high quality and good performance solution. Also we can provide not only single-interface PHY but also multi-interface PHY.

We are making the PHY to meet customer specification by having our own IP data base resource. Our business is very flexibility IP license model, and then we have a lot of license to many sensor companies.