MIPI D-PHY Transmitter 2.5Gbps 5-Lane
The CL12631I4T1AS1BIP2500 converts the input parallel data to the serial data and output it.
The CL12631I4T1AS1BIP2500 is designed to support maximum 2.5Gbps data rate utilizing mipi-DPHY_specification_v1-2.
Features
- MIPI-DPHY v1-2 / MIPI CSI2 compliant
- Supporting Differential Output Signals: MIPI-DPHY (Maximum 2.5Gbps)
- Input Clock Frequency: (MIPI-DPHY 8bit SER) PCK_N= ~313MHz
- Output Clock Frequency: ~1250MHz Output Data Rate: ~2.5Gbps
- Power Supply : 2.8V, 1.2V(PLL/BGR) 1.2V(PHY)
- Max TX Lane Number: Clock 1-port / Data 4-ports (lanes)
- Data Input Path: 8bit Parallel
- Include Power Down Mode
- Include Output clock's On/Off Mode
- Include Dp, Dm polarity Control
- Consumption Current : (Process: FF, Temperature: 125, Power Voltage: max) ITOTAL=VCC+VDD
- - Active maximum 161mA
- TPSCo 65nm BSB Process
- Triple well structure Layer: 7M/1L (1M～６M, 9M, L) 1.2V / 3.3V Transistor
- Various process porting support available (Please contact us.)
- Supporting Link-layer (Soft Macro): CD12631
Benefits
- We are IP design professional engineering company, so we can provide the high quality and good performance solution. Also we can provide not only single-interface PHY but also multi-interface PHY.
- We are making the PHY to meet customer specification by having our own IP data base resource. Our business is very flexibility IP license model, and then we have a lot of license to many sensor companies.
- Our products can contribute to your business.
Deliverables
- Verilog Model (verilog / vcs)
- .db file / .lib(Option) file
- symbol / LVS netlist / Hspice netlist(Option)
- LEF, layer map file, layout technology file
- Layout Verification Report (DRC & LVS), Command file
- Datasheet (This file) /Application Note (Usage connection CIS)
- Packaging and Layout Guideline / PCB Guideline
- Static Delay Analysis (STA) Guideline
- Testing Guideline (Option)
- TX or RX Verilog Model and Test Vector(Option)
- CMOS Image Sensor Verilog Models(Option)
- Combo Link Layer IP(CD12631IP) and FPGA Board(Option)
Applications
- Camera Application
- Security Camera
- Mobile-Phone Camera
- DSC(Digital Still Camera)
- Medical Camera
- SLR
- 3D Camera
- Camcorder
- ISP(Image Signal Processer)
