v5.2 Dual Mode Software Stack and Profiles for Classic Bluetooth and Bluetooth low energy
MIPI D-PHY TX/CSI2 Link Controller
Features
- MIPI DPHY/CSI2 v1-2 compliant
- Data format : RAW10/12
- The Number of input Data : Max 16bit*8 parallel
- The Number of output Data Lane : 2/4 lanes
- Line memories : 2 Line memories are required
- Max Frame Size : 1968(H) * 16383(V)
- DPHY/CSI2 Data type :
- Short Packet (Frame Start, Frame End)
- Generic 8bit Long Packet
- User Defined 8bit Data
- DPHY Deskew Control Support
- Support Curious PHY : CL12631IP or CL12661IP
Benefits
- We are IP design professional engineering company, so we can provide the high quality and good performance solution. Also we can provide not only single-interface PHY but also multi-interface PHY. And we can provide the Link layer IP which connect to Curious multi-interface PHY.
- Our business is very flexibility IP license model, and then we have a lot of license to many sensor companies.
- Our products can contribute to your business.
Deliverables
- Verilog-HDL encrypted RTL
- Document
- Specification
- Curious PHY-LINK connection
- Timing Information
- DFT Information
- CSI2 register calculation sheet
- Test Bench / Sample TEST vector for basic function check
- PHY function model (included in Curious PHY IP)
Applications
- Camera Application
- Security Camera
- Mobile-Phone Camera
- DSC(Digital Still Camera)
- Medical Camera
- SLR
- 3D Camera
- Camcorder
- ISP(Image Signal Processer)
View MIPI D-PHY TX/CSI2 Link Controller full description to...
- see the entire MIPI D-PHY TX/CSI2 Link Controller datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI D-PHY TX/CSI2 Link Controller Supplier
CAMERA IP
- Camera capture unit for multi-camera systems
- Camera MIPI D-PHY Receiver 4.5Gbps 4-Lane
- Camera SLVS-EC v.2.0 5.0Gbps / MIPI D-PHY v2-1 4.5Gbps combo Receiver 4-Lane
- Camera Sensor Receiver Interface Converting from MIPI CSI-2 to AXI4-Stream Video Standard
- MIPI CSI-2 Transmitter IP Core
- Camera SLVS-EC/sub-LVDS/CMOS1.8 combo Receiver 2.4G/800Mbps/166MHz 8-Lane