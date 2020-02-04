The MXL-D-PHY-UNIV-T-65GP is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v2.1. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master or MIPI Slave supporting camera interface CSI-2 and display interface DSI/DSI-2 applications.

Features

Supports MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY Version 2.1

Backward compatible with MIPI Specifications for D-PHY v1.2, and v1.1

Consists of 1 Clock lane and 4 Data lanes

Embedded high performance, highly programmable, PLL

Supports both high speed and low-power modes

80 Mbps to 1.5 Gbps data rate per lane without Deskew calibration

Up to 2.5 Gbps data rate per lane with Deskew calibration

10 Mbps data rate in low-power mode

Low power dissipation

Testability support including internal loopback

Calibrator for resistance termination

Benefits

The IP can be configured as a MIPI Master or MIPI Slave optimized for CSI-2 (Camera Serial Interface), and DSI (Display Serial Interface) applications.

Deliverables

Datasheet

GDSII and LVS Netlist

Integration Guideline

Timing Model and Behavioral Model

RTL

One year support

Applications

Automotive

Mobile

IoT

Consumer Electronics

VR

AR

Block Diagram of the MIPI D-PHY Universal 4 Lane 2.5Gbps IP Core