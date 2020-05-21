The MXL-DPHY-UNIV is a high-frequency low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master or MIPI Slave supporting camera interface CSI-2 v1.2 and display interface DSI v1.3 applications. The High-Speed signals have a low voltage swing, while Low-Power signals have large swing. High-Speed functions are used for High-Speed data traffic while low power functions are mostly used for control.

Features

Supports MIPI® Specification for D-PHY Version 2.1.

Consists of 1 Clock lane and up to 4 Data lanes.

Supports both high speed and low-power modes.

80 Mbps to 1.5 Gbps data rate per lane without Deskew calibration.

Up to 2.5 Gbps data rate per lane with Deskew calibration.

10 Mbps data rate in low-power mode.

Low power dissipation.

Loopback testability support.

Optional resistance termination calibrator.

Deskew calibration support.

Benefits

Low power

Small area

Universal configuration supports CSI-2 and DSI

Deliverables

Specifications

GDSII

LVS netlist

LEF & LIB files

Verilog Model

Timing Model

Integration Guidlines

RTL

Physical Verification Report

One year support

Applications

Automotive

Mobile

IoT

Consumer Electronics

VR

AR

Block Diagram of the MIPI D-PHY Universal IP in Samsung 28FDSOI