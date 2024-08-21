The Qualitas DSI-2 Controller delivers high-speed serial connectivity between host processors and display devices. Compliant with MIPI DSI-2 v1.1, this IP includes Receiver (Rx) capabilities over 4 D-PHY data lanes.



The IP supports both command and video modes, ensuring efficient operation across diverse display use cases. It fully implements all three layers defined by the DSI-2 standard: Pixel-to-Byte Packing, Low-Level Protocol, and Lane Management. With a 64-bit core width, the DSI-2 Controller distributes data across 4 lanes via a 16-bit PPI.



Programmable via the APB bus, the DSI-2 Controller includes interrupt ports for status and error monitoring. It has been rigorously function-verified through VIP, ensuring robust performance.