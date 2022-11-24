MIPI DSI-2 Transmit Controller v2.0
MIPI Alliance standards by adopting pixel formats, controlling pins and
command set specified in DPI-2, DBI-2 and DCS standards. Both the
Host & Device IPs are compliant to MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI)
v2, D-PHY standard and C-PHY standard.
Both Host and Device controllers support various of display resolutions,
pixel formats, display architecture type in video and command mode,
and error and contention handling specified in DSI-2.
Block Diagram of the MIPI DSI-2 Transmit Controller v2.0 IP Core
