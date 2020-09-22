MIPI-I3C Master/Slave
The MIPI I3C interface has been developed to ease sensor system design architectures in mobile sensor and IoT / Automotive sensors, wireless products by providing a fast, low cost, low power.
Block Diagram of the MIPI-I3C Master/Slave IP Core
MIPI-I3C IP
- I3C Master Controller
- MIPI I3C Controllers - Dual Role Master (70016); APB I3C Slave (70002), Generic I3C Slave
- I3C Prototyping Kit (HDK) Total IP in a Box
- I3C Slave Controller
- Intelligent Sensor and Power Management Design Platform
- MIPI I3C controller delivers high bandwidth and scalability for integration of multiple sensors