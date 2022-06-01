Cap-less 106 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability
MIPI RFFE Master Controller IP Core v3.0
The RFFE Master v3.0 IP core typically resides in the RFIC in a mobile platform, and utilizes the RFFE bus to identify, program, and monitor the registers in RF front end Slave devices through programmed IO. It is designed to support existing standards such as LTE, UMTS, HSPA, and EGPRS, and is usable in configurations ranging from single Master/single Slave to multi-Master/multi-Slave.
At a minimum, Arasan delivers RFFE Master in RTL form. Physical designs of the complete RFFE Master, including the Pad Logic block for CLK and DATA as shown below, can be provided upon request.
Block Diagram of the MIPI RFFE Master Controller IP Core v3.0
