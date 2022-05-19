Mobile radio communication is trending towards complex multi-radio systems comprising several transceivers. Arasan supports the latest MIPI RFFE standard v3.0 controller IP. The MIPI RFFE bus is a 2-wire serial interface that utilizes a bus frequency of up to 52 MHz and timing accurate trigger mechanisms to allow control of timing-critical functions. It is used to connect a digital RFIC to RF front-end components, like Power Amplifiers, Low-Noise Amplifiers, and Antenna Sensors, which are considered RFFE Slaves.

One key component of MIPI RFFE v3.0 controller IP was to retain backward compatibility, especially for MIPI RFFE v2.0 and v1.0 Slave devices. This requirement enables MIPI RFFE v2.0 and v1.0 Slave devices to function properly in a MIPI RFFE v3.0 controller IP system. Of course, such MIPI RFFE v1.0 and v2.0 -compliant Slave devices in a MIPI RFFE v3.0 controller IP system are limited to their MIPI RFFE v1.0 and v2.0 functionality respectively.

Arasan’s MIPI RFFE v3.0 IP compatible Slave device implements the following new optional features:

• Support for Extended Triggers which is referred to as Block B Triggers

• Support for Timed Triggers

• Support for Mappable Triggers

• Additional ports may have to be added depending upon the features supported

