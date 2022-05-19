Over-voltage Protection Module to handle direct connection of voltage regulators to a 5V battery using standard IO devices
MIPI RFFE Slave Controller v3.0
One key component of MIPI RFFE v3.0 controller IP was to retain backward compatibility, especially for MIPI RFFE v2.0 and v1.0 Slave devices. This requirement enables MIPI RFFE v2.0 and v1.0 Slave devices to function properly in a MIPI RFFE v3.0 controller IP system. Of course, such MIPI RFFE v1.0 and v2.0 -compliant Slave devices in a MIPI RFFE v3.0 controller IP system are limited to their MIPI RFFE v1.0 and v2.0 functionality respectively.
Arasan’s MIPI RFFE v3.0 IP compatible Slave device implements the following new optional features:
• Support for Extended Triggers which is referred to as Block B Triggers
• Support for Timed Triggers
• Support for Mappable Triggers
• Additional ports may have to be added depending upon the features supported
