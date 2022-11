Arasan’s SPMI Device IP (Configurable Controller Cores) implements MIPI SPMI2.0 protocols. It is designed to be configured as a SPMI Host, SPMI Device Controller IPs.

Arasan’s SPMI Device IP is used to reduce power consumption in electronic devices to improve battery life and increase power budget for features such as color screens and backlights by accurately monitoring power performance level and control various supply voltages.