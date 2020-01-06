Mixel D-PHY v2.5 supports speeds up to 4.5Gbps per lane, an aggregate data rate of 18Gbps. It supports all v2.5 features not available in previous versions of the specifications such as Spread Spectrum Clocking (SSC) and transmit equalization (de-emphasis). It also supports new power saving functionality such as HS-TX half swing mode and the HS-RX unterminated mode. The new Alternate LP Mode, suitable for IoT applications with long channels, is also supported, enabling Fast Bus Turnaround.