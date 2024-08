XIP6220B from Xiphera is an Intellectual Property (IP) core for ML-DSA (previously known as CRYSTALS-Dilithium) [2] post-quantum digital signature algorithm. It currently supports signatre verification operation for all three ML-DSA variants ML-DSA-44, ML-DSA-65, and ML-DSA-87 as defined in the draft standard [2] from August 2023. Support for key generation and signature generation will be added within a relatively short time frame after NIST finalises the standard. XIP6220B is optimized for a good balance between speed and resource requirements.



XIP6220B is a member of xQlave® product family of secure and efficient IP cores for postquantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms