Modern, high performance Audio DSP, optimized for far-field noise reduction and Artificial Intelligence speech recognition
CEVA-BX2 uses quad 32X32-bit MACs and octal 16X16-bit MACs, with enhanced capability for supporting 16×8-bit and 8×8-bit MAC operations.
The CEVA-BX2 is using an 11-stage pipeline and 5-way VLIW micro-architecture, it offers parallel processing with dual scalar compute engines, load/store and program control that reaches a speed of 2 GHz at a TSMC 7nm process node.
The CEVA-BX2 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) incorporates support for Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) as well as optional floating point units for high accuracy algorithms.
The CEVA-BX2 is accompanied by a comprehensive software development tool chain, including:
* Advanced LLVM compiler
* Eclipse based debugger
* DSP and neural network compute libraries
* Neural network frameworks support
* Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS)
Features
- Octal 16x16 MACs
- Quad 32x32 MACs
- 5-way VLIW
- 8/16/32/64-bit data types
- 16x8 and 8x8 Neural Network support
- Half and single precision IEEE floating point units
- Innovative Branch Target Buffer minimizing branch overhead
- Hardware loop buffer for reduced power consumption of code loops
- High performance controller
- 5 CoreMark/MHz
- Dynamic branch prediction
- Full RTOS support
- Compact code size
- Advance system control
- Automatic Queue and Buffer management mechanisms to integrate co-processors and create a cluster of CEVA-BX cores
- Dedicated HW accelerator ports
Benefits
- Up to 16 GMAC/sec tailored for sound neural networks
- High-throughput DSP addresses advanced applications
- CEVA-Connect offloads the processor from data transfers to hardware accelerators and peripherals
Block Diagram of the Modern, high performance Audio DSP, optimized for far-field noise reduction and Artificial Intelligence speech recognition
View Modern, high performance Audio DSP, optimized for far-field noise reduction and Artificial Intelligence speech recognition full description to...
- see the entire Modern, high performance Audio DSP, optimized for far-field noise reduction and Artificial Intelligence speech recognition datasheet
- get in contact with Modern, high performance Audio DSP, optimized for far-field noise reduction and Artificial Intelligence speech recognition Supplier
Audio DSP
- Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP for AI Speech and Audio Processing
- Multifunctional DSP Architecture for High-Performance, Low-Power Audio/Voice/Sensing and Wireless Communication Applications
- High performance, energy efficient 3-issue, quad-mac superscalar DSP core for HD Audio applications based on fourth generation ZSP architecture
- Tiny, energy efficient MCU+DSP based on fifth generation ZSP architecture for IoT, Connectivity, Voice, Speech recognition, Sensor control, Audio or any control/dsp applications.
- Highly efficient 2-issue, dual-mac superscalar DSP core for Voice, Audio applications based on fourth generation ZSP architecture.
- Modern Audio DSP, designed for battery operated, high-performance, audio and voice applications