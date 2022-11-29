The Trilinear Technologies DisplayPort Multi-stream Transport (MST) Topology Management Software enables developers to accelerate software development, shorten time to market, and reduce design risk using pre-tested, ready-to-deploy code. Our software implements standards-compliant MST Topology management for multiple monitors on a Trilinear DisplayPort Transmitter IP core. It provides necessary discovery and compliance testing of DisplayPort sink devices, such as monitors and hubs, for streaming to multiple display devices.



Compliant with the latest standards, the DisplayPort MST Topology Management Software is ready to be integrated into a DisplayPort source application.