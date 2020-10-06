MTP Non Volatile Memory for TSMC 180nm BCD Process
TwinBit provides the benefits of Embedded Flash without the additional process cost in a secure, on-chip memory configuration qualified under automotive conditions. TwinBit IP is available for mainstream foundries as well as several undisclosed Japanese IDM's.
Please contact us to learn how our NVM IP can be used to replace EEPROM or ROM combined with on-chip SRAM for applications requiring extreme security.
