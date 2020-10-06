NSCore's TwinBit(TM) is the only embedded CMOS, multi-time programmable (MTP), non-volatile RAM IP of its kind, utilizing the 'hot carrier effect' to trap charge in the sidewall spacer of the gate.



TwinBit provides the benefits of Embedded Flash without the additional process cost in a secure, on-chip memory configuration qualified under automotive conditions. TwinBit IP is available for mainstream foundries as well as several undisclosed Japanese IDM's.



Please contact us to learn how our NVM IP can be used to replace EEPROM or ROM combined with on-chip SRAM for applications requiring extreme security.