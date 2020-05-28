CD12842M8LRM3BM4AIP312P5 is a link IP that allows you to link a camera module or CMOS image sensor (CIS) to a host system. This LINK IP is a soft macro IP that has the function of converting MIPI CSI2 protocol or other interface protocol to the data for application layer. A great way to implement a camera serial interface (MIPI CSI2) with Curious PHY IP.

Features

SLVS-EC v1.2 / MIPI CSI2 v1-2 / MIPI D-PHY v1-2 Compliant

Supports Curious Multi-PHY

Supports PHY mode:

SLVS-EC, MIPI DPHY/CSI2 Link Layer, Sub-LVDS Interface, CMOS Input

Maximum Lane Number: DATA 8Lane CLOCK 2Lane

Supports Link Ports: 2 Port

SLVS-EC :

*Data Format: RAW8/10/12/14/16



*Supports HDR(DOL)



*Supports CRC32

MIPI DPHY/CSI2 Link Layer:

*Data Format: RAW8/10/12/14/16, YUV422/420, RGB 888/555/565/101010



*Supports HDR(DOL DINFO) and HDR(Virtual Channel)



*Supports DESKEW function.



*Various application interface are supported by custom option.

Sub-LVDS Interface:

*Data Format: RAW8/10/12/14/16



*Supports SOF/SOL/EOL/EOF/Pixel Data transfer mode



*Supports Sony SAV/EAV code transfer mode



*Supports HDR(DOL DINFO) and HDR(DOL HINFO)

CMOS:

*Direct data output pins from PHY Analog Layer

Register control:

*Supports AMBA-APB I/F or Direct pin inputs

TEST I/F:

*Supports PHY Analog layer loop back test mode



*Supports Monitor test outputs for PHY internal signals

Benefits

We are IP design professional engineering company, so we can provide the high quality and good performance solution. Also we can provide not only single-interface PHY but also multi-interface PHY. And we can provide the Link layer IP which connect to Curious multi-interface PHY.

Our business is very flexibility IP license model, and then we have a lot of license to many sensor companies.

Our products can contribute to your business.

Deliverables

Verilog-HDL encrypted RTL

Document

Specification



Curious PHY-LINK connection



Timing Information



DFT Information



CSI2 register calculation sheet

Test Bench / Sample TEST vector for basic function check

PHY function model (included in Curious PHY IP)

Applications