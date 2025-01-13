Multi-protocol wireless plaform integrating Bluetooth Dual Mode, IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter)
The Ceva-Waves Links200 is a fully integrated multi-protocol turnkey platform in TSMC 12nm FFC+ supporting Bluetooth High Data Throughput and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee, Thread and Matter compliance. It pre-integrates all the necessary hardware, software and radio components for a cost effective, low power and high-performance solution to enable the development of advanced smart edge AI SoC in an easy and fast time to market manner. Compliant with Bluetooth 6.0, Links200 supports a comprehensive feature set including Audio streaming (Classic Audio, LE Audio, Auracast Broadcast Audio) with High Data Throughput mode for next generation lossless multi-channel LE Audio streaming, Localization including AoA/AoD for Direction Finding and Channel Sounding for accurate and secure ranging.
Block Diagram of the Multi-protocol wireless plaform integrating Bluetooth Dual Mode, IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter)
