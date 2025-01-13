Ceva-Waves Links is a versatile family of multi-protocol wireless platform IPs, encompassing the latest consumer wireless standards. It leverages the industry-leading Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) IPs to offer integration-friendly wireless solutions to accelerate the development of connectivity-rich SoCs for data transfer, security, localization and sensing applications. With its modular architecture, coupled with Ceva’s extensive experience in wireless systems, Ceva delivers tailored solutions to address application-specific requirements. Each wireless protocol is supported through optimized hardware platforms for lowest power, accompanied by comprehensive software frameworks executing on the embedded processors, all designed for seamless integration with the RF.



The Ceva-Waves Links200 is a fully integrated multi-protocol turnkey platform in TSMC 12nm FFC+ supporting Bluetooth High Data Throughput and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee, Thread and Matter compliance. It pre-integrates all the necessary hardware, software and radio components for a cost effective, low power and high-performance solution to enable the development of advanced smart edge AI SoC in an easy and fast time to market manner. Compliant with Bluetooth 6.0, Links200 supports a comprehensive feature set including Audio streaming (Classic Audio, LE Audio, Auracast Broadcast Audio) with High Data Throughput mode for next generation lossless multi-channel LE Audio streaming, Localization including AoA/AoD for Direction Finding and Channel Sounding for accurate and secure ranging.