The E-pak SOC Core from Precise-ITC is a multi-rate Ethernet aggregator that supports tributaries from 800GE, to 1GE. E-pak 1.6T is our 4th generation of E-pak solution utilizing the 112G/s serdes and 56G/s serdes. The SOC consists of Epak 1p6T MC PCS and Epak 1p6T MC MAC Core.



The supported ethernet protocols are 800GE, 400GE, 200GE, 100GE, 50GE, 40GE, 25GE, 10GE and 1GE. It supports any legal combination of ethernet rate up to 800G. This Core supports up to a maximum of 8 ethernet channel and works most effective and efficient with latest 112G/s serdes. With Core clock frequency of 670MHz to 1.6GHz at 7nm or 5nm, this Core delivers smallest footprint among similar solution in the Ethernet SOC market.



800GE Support



The Core supports 800GE which uses a full 800GE MAC and a pair of “bonded” 2 x 400GE PCS. The 800GE takes advantage of 112G/s serdes and uses virtual logical lanes in a “bonded” 2 x 400GE PCS. This improves power efficiency in 800G operation. The 800GE is compliant to the Ethernet Technology Consortium Standard.



Overview



The north-bound interface from the multi-channel MAC provides a configurable system interface. The Multi-channel MAC manages the mapping between individual MACs and the assigned I/O or I/O group.



The southbound interface is mapped (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES. The core is responsible for channel alignment and FEC (where applicable).





Features

800GE BASE-R PCS Core Features

PCS layer formed by bonded 2x 400GE PCS in PCS Layer



Using 32 virtual logical lanes based on 2 x 400GE PCS to reduce power in 800G operation



Well designed into using 112G/s Serdes to provide highest port density for 800G Ethernet solution.

400G/200G/100G/50G/40G/25G/10G BASE-R PCS Core Features

PCS TX Core



256/257B transcoding (to reduce overhead for FEC insertion) (not applicable for 10GE)





X58 Scrambling (optional bypass) (not applicable for 10GE)





64B/66B encoding of incoming MII signal





Idle block removal (to reduce overhead for AM insertion)





Alignment Marker (AM) insertion. Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is s/w configurable.





Test pattern generation (scrambled idles)





Clause 45 MDIO register set





Error detection and interrupt reporting



Specific KP4 FEC Feature for 800GBASE-R/400GBASE-KP4/200GBASE-KP4/100GBASE-KP/50GBASE-KP



KP4 (RS544,514) Forward Error Correction (FEC) parity calculation and with symbol distribution



Specific KR4 FEC Feature for 100GBASE-KR4/CR4, 50GBASE-KR2 and 25GBASE-KR



KR4 (RS528,514) Forward Error Correction (FEC) parity calculation and insertion with symbol distribution



Specific FC FEC Feature for 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-R, 25GBASE-R and 10GBASE-R



RS (2112,2080) Forward Error Correction (FEC) parity calculation and insertion



PCS RX Core



64B/66B decoding to MII signal





Reverse 256/257B transcoding (not applicable to 10GE)





X58 De-scrambling (optional bypass) (not applicable for 10GE)





Alignment marker removal (where applicable)





Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is s/w configurable (where applicable)





Test pattern monitoring





Clause 45 MDIO register set





Error detection and interrupt reporting





Loopback from TX MII to RX MII





Performance Monitoring and Statistics





Dynamic skew measurement for each lane







PCS Status – link up/down







High bit error rate (hi-BER)







BER counter







Test pattern error counter







Multi-lane AM status (locked and aligned/not locked and aligned)







FEC Corrected code word count (with FEC enabled)







FEC corrected 1s and 0s counts







FEC symbol error histogram for KP and KR FEC and FC FEC







FEC Uncorrected code word counts







FEC symbol error counters







FEC degrade SER







FEC Hi-SER alarm



Specific KP4 FEC Feature for 800GBASE-R/400GBASE-KP4/200GBASE-KP4/100GBASE-KP/50GBASE-KP



Alignment lock and lane deskew





Lane reordering





KP4 (RS544,514) FEC decoding and error correction



Specific KR4 FEC Feature for 100GBASE-KR4/CR4, 50GBASE-KR2 and 25GBASE-KR



Alignment lock and lane deskew





KR4 (RS528,514) FEC decoding and correction



Specific FC FEC Feature for 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-R, 25GBASE-R and 10GBASE-R



Alignment sync





FC FEC (RS2112,2080) FEC decoding and correction



800G/400G/200G/100G/50G/40G/25G/10G MAC Core Features (per channel)

TX FCS insertion



TX MAC control frame generation



Unicast/Multicast PAUSE frame generation by MAC client or by software





Software configurable PAUSE quanta



TX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 38-bit to accommodate 1-second of statistic counts)



Byte count





Frame count





PAUSE frame count





Multicast frame count





Unicast frame count





Undersize frame count





Oversize frame count





Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:





64







65-127







128-255







256-511







512-1023







1024-1518







1519-1522







1523-1548







1549-2047







2048-4095







4096-8191







8192-9215







> 9215



RX FCS check and removal



RX PAUSE frame processing and handling



RX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 38-bit to accommodate 1-second of statistic counts)



Bad FCS





Bad Preamble





Byte count





Frame count





PAUSE frame count





Multicast frame count





Unicast frame count





Bad FCS frame count





Bad byte count





Bad frame count





Bad aligned frame count





Jabber frame count





Runt frame count





Undersize frame count





Oversize frame count





Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:





64 byte







65-127







128-255







256-511







512-1023







1024-1518







1519-1522







1523-1548







1549-2047







2048-4095







4096-8191







8192-9215







> 9215

Additional Add-on features

HiGig, HiGig+ and HiGig-lite



1588v2, OAM, OWAMP, TWAMP time stamping 1-step and 2-step



xGFC/FlexE/OTN/FlexO /OTU25/50-RS access port



FC1200 to 256GFC FC2 Monitoring



802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) up to 8 priorities



802.3br Express Traffic

Benefits

Digital Crossbar among all serdes lanes in both TX and RX direction in the serdes Mux/Demux

Combines Ethernet streams at a variety of rates to a single multi-channel interface at the MAC

The E-pak1p6T allows access connections supporting 1GE*, 10GE, 25GE, 40GE, 50GE, 100GE, 200GE, 400GE and 800GE in any combination on any port or groups of ports to a maximum total bandwidth of 1.6Tbps

Support IEEE 802.3 required FEC variances – LL FEC RS(272, 258), KR4 FEC RS528,514, KP4 FEC RS544,514, FC FEC (2112,2080)

Support HiGig, HiGig+ and HiGig-lite

Dynamically change rate on any port without affecting existing traffic

Standard ETC 800GE supports with bonded 2 x 400GE PCS and a single 800G MAC

Fully utilize the advantages of 112G serdes to get highest possible port density per 800G.

Provide OTN, FlexE, FlexO, OTU25/50-RS, xGFC access ports (Optional add-on)

Optional FC1200 to 256GFC FC2 Monitoring

Ultralow latency and power efficient FEC Core

Support 1588, 802.1Qbb (PFC) and 802.3br express traffic (TSN).

Applications

High-density routers for data centers

Access switches

Block Diagram of the Multi-rate/Multi-lane 1.6T Ethernet Package IP Core