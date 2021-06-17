Chips&Media unveiled its first runner-up IP, WAVE627, from the new next-generation video codec IP series, WAVE6.



WAVE627 is HEVC, AVC, and AV1 encoder IP optimally designed and architected to support real-time video encoding up to 4K60fps @500MHz.



The WAVE6 series is a newly designed IP that Chips&Media recently transformed into a comprehensive architecture to deliver advanced performance and a high-quality image. The architecture is upgraded to support higher bandwidth efficiency, minimum area size, reduced power consumption, and low encoding latency.



The Video Coding Engine (VCE) incorporates an on-the-fly entropy engine for simpler architecture and minimum control. The architecture takes full advantage of VCE for the entire encoding process from block-level processing to stream generation. Thus, it is easy to implement software functions based on the simple architectural design, and a specialized hardware block called CFrameTM is integrated into the video IP. With compression of reference frames, this IP core can significantly reduce bus transactions while accessing extensive frame data effectively in the external memory.