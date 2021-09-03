The camera image signal processing core can be used in security camera, automotive camera, industrial camera and medical camera. Our camera image signal processing core produces high resolution, clear and sharp images by using intelligent and high-performance algorithm. The ISP core uses the minimum logic in spite of using the intelligent and complex algorithm. We can provide the core of the image size, speed, logic size and functions optimized at specific application. The ISP core is provided by Verilog source or FPGA netlist with the document and the testbench for developing FPGA and ASIC.