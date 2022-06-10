SGCPMU_01_TSMC_CLN12FC is a Real Time Clock (RTC) with Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO). Using advanced analog design techniques, it guarantees low power consumption and ultra low leakage. The SGCPMU_01_TSMC_CLN12FC uses a third order polynomial correction to trim the crystal oscillator, based on a configurable periodic temperature monitoring. Additionally, a broad range of options, as 32 bit alarm or general purpose registers, alow the user to select the best solution for its system. The IP also offers for ADC inputs. Being able to operate for weeks from the charge of a single super capacitor, it is specified from -40ºC to 125ºC.