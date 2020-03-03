The DesignWare® ARC® IoT Communications Subsystem is an efficient NB-IoT modem solution that incorporates an ultra-low power Synopsys DesignWare ARC EM11D Processor, hardware accelerators, integrated peripherals and NBIoT application software to provide a complete software-defined modem that quickly adapts to continuously evolving standards.



The EM11D's zero-latency XY memory architecture takes advantage of instruction level parallelism and single-cycle 16+16 MAC operations to deliver power-efficient data processing. Integrated ARC Processor eXtension (APEX accelerators) for Viterbi decode and trigonometric functions provide significant reductions in cycle counts, area and power for key low-bandwidth communications kernels. A Digital Front End (DFE) interface offers seamless integration to standard NB-IoT RF transceivers.



The IoT Communications Subsystem is supported by the MetaWare Development Toolkit, which includes a rich library of DSP functions, allowing software engineers to rapidly implement algorithms from standard DSP building blocks.



Features

Key Hardware Features

ARC EM11D Processor (configurable)

APEX accelerators for Viterbi and Trigonometry

Generic digital front-end interface (RF Transceiver via partner)

AHB infrastructure and peripherals

Power management

Key Software Features

Software library supporting base NB-IoT functions such as interpolation, FFTs, and modulation Application examples highlighting typical OFDM processing use cases



Low level drivers for DFE, Host IF, USIM, and UART



Low level drivers for DFE, Host IF, USIM, and UART

Optional: Full Rel13/14 stack including PHY/L2/L3 layers

Benefits

Integrated, pre-verified hardware and software IP subsystem

ARC EM11D processor with DSP extensions delivers extremely low gate count and highly efficient processing performance

Hardware accelerators for key communications functions such as Viterbi decoding dramatically reduce cycle counts and energy consumption

Integrated peripherals provide a wide range of SoC connectivity options for SoC/MCUs

Digital Front End (DFE) tailored to efficiently connect to multiple partner RF transceivers

Communications library and optional software stacks provide NB-IoT application layers

Deliverables

Applications