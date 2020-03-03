NB-IoT Communications Subsystem Based on ARC EM11
The EM11D's zero-latency XY memory architecture takes advantage of instruction level parallelism and single-cycle 16+16 MAC operations to deliver power-efficient data processing. Integrated ARC Processor eXtension (APEX accelerators) for Viterbi decode and trigonometric functions provide significant reductions in cycle counts, area and power for key low-bandwidth communications kernels. A Digital Front End (DFE) interface offers seamless integration to standard NB-IoT RF transceivers.
The IoT Communications Subsystem is supported by the MetaWare Development Toolkit, which includes a rich library of DSP functions, allowing software engineers to rapidly implement algorithms from standard DSP building blocks.
Features
- Key Hardware Features
- ARC EM11D Processor (configurable)
- APEX accelerators for Viterbi and Trigonometry
- Generic digital front-end interface (RF Transceiver via partner)
- AHB infrastructure and peripherals
- Power management
- Key Software Features
- Software library supporting base NB-IoT functions such as interpolation, FFTs, and modulation Application examples highlighting typical OFDM processing use cases
- Low level drivers for DFE, Host IF, USIM, and UART
- Low level drivers for DFE, Host IF, USIM, and UART
- Optional: Full Rel13/14 stack including PHY/L2/L3 layers
Benefits
- Integrated, pre-verified hardware and software IP subsystem
- ARC EM11D processor with DSP extensions delivers extremely low gate count and highly efficient processing performance
- Hardware accelerators for key communications functions such as Viterbi decoding dramatically reduce cycle counts and energy consumption
- Integrated peripherals provide a wide range of SoC connectivity options for SoC/MCUs
- Digital Front End (DFE) tailored to efficiently connect to multiple partner RF transceivers
- Communications library and optional software stacks provide NB-IoT application layers
Deliverables
Applications
- Internet of Things (IoT) – Wearable devices – Smart energy appliances and hubs – Portable medical devices – Object tracking
- Industrial – Factory automation – Smart city infrastructure
