The S3NLDOM2V5T65 is fully programmable Low Dropout Regulator that has been designed to provide output

voltages from -1.8V to -4.7V.

The S3NLDOM2V5T65 can sink up to 15mA but also can source current of either 0.5, 1.0 or 2.0mA output current.

The S3NLDOM2V5T65 can be powered down and offers Low Leakage in this power down state. The reference

voltage is filtered for low output noise voltage requirement. The S3NLDOM2V5T65 circuit has been implemented in

the TSMC 65nmm process with no analog options. It is readily portable across all foundries and process nodes upon

request.