Negative Voltage Regulator, -5Volt, Low Drop Out
voltages from -1.8V to -4.7V.
The S3NLDOM2V5T65 can sink up to 15mA but also can source current of either 0.5, 1.0 or 2.0mA output current.
The S3NLDOM2V5T65 can be powered down and offers Low Leakage in this power down state. The reference
voltage is filtered for low output noise voltage requirement. The S3NLDOM2V5T65 circuit has been implemented in
the TSMC 65nmm process with no analog options. It is readily portable across all foundries and process nodes upon
request.
