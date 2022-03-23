Network Security Crypto Accelerator
The Network Security Crypto Accelerator is used to accelerate/offload MACsec, IPsec, VPN, TLS/SSL, disk encryption, or any other custom application, requiring symmetric cryptography algorithms. It can also be combined with the eSecure Root of Trust module to form a complete secure enclave, that will handle the keys without exposing them to the software, which makes it suited for even the most regulated and security-sensitive industries.
Direct Memory Access (DMA)
Native speeds of hardware cores may remain largely theoretical if the host processor is not able to deliver data to the crypto module and process the results at the same speed. That is why this Network Security Crypto Accelerator includes a Direct Memory Access (DMA) interface to the host memory space. Here, the operations are efficiently offloaded via a built-in scatter-gather DMA optimized to handle networks packets of any size.
The platform integrates your desired selection of our cryptographic IP cores, a DMA and software layers providing a complete solution.
