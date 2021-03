VeriSilicon’s Vivante VIP9400 processor family offers programmable, scalable and extendable solutions for markets that demand real time and powerful AI devices. VIP9400 Series’ patented Neural Network engine and Tensor Processing Fabric deliver superb neural network inference performance with industry-leading power efficiency (TOPS/W) and area efficiency (mm2/W). The VIP9400’s scalable architecture can provide up to 200 TOPS computing ability, enables AI for data center and automotive application.



In addition to neural network acceleration, VIP9400 Series are equipped with Parallel Processing Units (PPUs), which provide full programmability along with conformance to OpenCL 1.2 and OpenVX 1.2.