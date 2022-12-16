The Expedera OriginTM E1 NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is a series of Artificial Intelligence processing cores which are individually optimized for a class of specific neural networks commonly found in edge, smartphone, and consumer devices. Neural networks have their own unique workload and processing requirements, which often differ significantly from others. These unique differences lead to significant inefficiencies and overhead when non-optimized processing is applied. By tailoring Origin E1 IP to specific neural networks, Expedera provides an NPU that consumes the lowest possible amount of silicon area and external bandwidth while delivering optimum performance and utilization. This insures ideal PPA (power, performance, area) deployment in power-constrained devices like doorbell cameras, home appliances, IoT endpoints, and others.