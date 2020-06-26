The DesignWare USB4 IP solution is based on the USB4 specification from the USB Implementer Forum (USB-IF). The USB4 IP offering includes device router, controllers, PHYs with support for the USB Type-C™ connectivity specification, and verification IP. These elements enable quick development of advanced chip designs incorporating the 20 Gbps and 40 Gbps USB4 standard.



The DesignWare USB4 IP is targeted for integration into SoCs for edge AI, mass storage devices, PCs, and tablets. The DesignWare USB4 PHY, Router and Controller IP allow designers to maximize power efficiency for extended battery life. The DesignWare USB4 IP enables the fastest USB data transfer speeds while lowering overall power consumption.



As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys provides designers with a high-performance, low-power, and area-efficient IP solution, for cost-effective integration into system-on-chip designs. Synopsys’ expertise in developing and supporting USB enables us to build a low risk, high quality SuperSpeed USB IP solution.



Features

Supports USB4, USB 3.2, DisplayPort with HDCP 2.3 security, PCI Express, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity protocols through USB Type-C connectors and cables

Supports USB4 20Gbps and USB4 40Gbps

Supports USB 3.2 SuperSpeed and Enhanced SuperSpeed: Gen 1 at 5 Gbps, Gen 2 at 10 Gbps, and Gen 2x2 at 20 Gbps

Multi-lane operation for USB4 and USB 3.2 peripherals

Backwards compatible to previous Synopsys USB controllers to leverage existing drivers

DesignWare USB4 PHYs, routers, and controllers offer high-performance throughput

USB4 router IP tunnels USB, PCIe and DisplayPort protocol traffic while optimizing bandwidth

Supports PIPE and UTMI+ PHY interfaces

Architectural features reduce power consumption



Benefits

USB4 PHY IP

Supports 40 Gbps, 20 Gbps, 10 Gbps, and 5 Gbps data rates

x1 and x2 configurations (USB 3.2 and USB 3.1 PHY only)

Low active and standby power

Small area for low silicon cost

USB Type-C connectivity support available (external party Type-C Port Controller not included)

Designed for advanced process nodes (12nm and below)

USB 2.0 PHY IP

Designed for advanced 1.8V CMOS planar bulk and FinFET process nodes

Supports the USB 2.0 480 Mbps protocol and data rate (high-speed)

Backwards compatible with USB 1.1 operating at 1.5 Mbps (low-speed) and 12 Mbps (full-speed)

Integrates high-speed, mixed-signal custom CMOS circuitry designed to the UTMI+ Level 3 specification

Can be used in USB device, host, DRD applications

eUSB2 PHY IP

Designed for advanced process nodes (7nm and below)

Minimizes effects due to variations in process, voltage, temperature, package, and board parasitics

Supports USB 2.0 480 Mbps (High Speed), 12 Mbps (Full Speed), and 1.5 Mbps (Low Speed) data rates

Connects to Synopsys’ DesignWare USB 2.0, 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 host, device, and dual role controllers

Lowest power: Extended battery life in advanced mobile devices for eUSB2 chip-to-chip communication

Deliverables

GDSII

LEF

LIB

Simulation model

Testbench

Databook

