Intrinsic ID Zign™ RNG is an embedded software IP solution that enables device manufacturers and designers to add a random number generator to their products without the need for hardware modifications. Random number generators are essential in many cryptographic operations, for example, to secure connections in settings such as IoT, automotive or datacenter. The Zign RNG product is compliant with the NIST SP 800-90 standard. It implements a deterministic random bit generator (DRBG) as specified in NIST SP 800-90A. The DRBG is seeded by a true random seed that is harvested from the noise in the SRAM physical unclonable function (PUF). This construction follows the NIST SP 800-90B specification.



Zign RNG is an embedded software implementation that leverages existing SRAM as a PUF, so it is the only hardware entropy source that does not need to be loaded at silicon fabrication. Zign RNG can be installed later in the supply chain, and even retrofitted on already-deployed devices. This enables a never-before-possible “brownfield” deployment of a cryptographically secure, NIST-certified RNG.