NIST-Certified Random Number Generator, software-only implementation using SRAM start-up values as source of randomness
Zign RNG is an embedded software implementation that leverages existing SRAM as a PUF, so it is the only hardware entropy source that does not need to be loaded at silicon fabrication. Zign RNG can be installed later in the supply chain, and even retrofitted on already-deployed devices. This enables a never-before-possible “brownfield” deployment of a cryptographically secure, NIST-certified RNG.
RNG IP
- Rambus True Random Number Generator Engine
- True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Analog Noise Source based on a robust state-of-the-art physical entropy source
- True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Digital Post Processing compliant with the FIPS 140-2 and AIS 31 standards.
- The True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Digital Noise Source is a standard-cell based entropy generator
- PUF-based True Random Number Generator