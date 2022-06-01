XIP41x3C from Xiphera are a family of compact Intellectual Property (IP) cores implementing Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) and Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) on NIST prime curves. ECDH and ECDSA on NIST prime curves are widely used in various cryptographic protocols and systems.



The XIP41x3C family currently includes two IP cores:

- XIP4123C for ECDH and ECDSA on the NIST P-256 elliptic curve and

- XIP4133C for ECDH and ECDSA on the NIST P-384 elliptic curve.



XIP4003C has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP4003C does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.