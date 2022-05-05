Non-blocking NxN Crossbar with N inputs ports and N output ports can be used in networking switches such as PCI, Ethernet, InfiniBand, etc. It provides direct and low latency (1 cycle) switching from one port to another port. It can work with fixed packet size or variable packet size. No inter stage queue or memory buffers are required as in case of other topology such as Clos network. This reduces the gate count and memory required to implement crossbar. For the same reason, there is no issue with network saturation. It has less number of nets compared with other topology and have no congestion issue. Control for crossbar is decentralized and is easy to implement.