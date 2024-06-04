nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine (CCE)
nQrux™ CCE securely processes data and code uploaded by client nodes over a TLS 1.3 protected communication channel. Clients can be categorised into groups with defined access rights to the resources hosted by the CCE. Access policies are enforced with hardware isolation of resources and TLS 1.3 client authentication.
View nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine (CCE) full description to...
- see the entire nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine (CCE) datasheet
- get in contact with nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine (CCE) Supplier