nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine (CCE) offers customisable solutions protecting data, code execution, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) models in distributed environments, such as cloud and edge. nQrux™ CCE solutions are tailored and optimised according to customer application, performance, and security requirements, to host customised computing resources (e.g. CPU cores and application-specific accelerators).



nQrux™ CCE securely processes data and code uploaded by client nodes over a TLS 1.3 protected communication channel. Clients can be categorised into groups with defined access rights to the resources hosted by the CCE. Access policies are enforced with hardware isolation of resources and TLS 1.3 client authentication.