nQrux® Secure Boot enhances system security by enabling quantum-secure authenticated boot, crucial for verifying the authenticity and integrity of binary images during the processor boot sequence. The protection is rooted in a hybrid digital signature scheme that utilises both ECDSA and ML-DSA. ML-DSA signatures are designed to counter threats from quantum computing, while ECDSA provides a reliable fallback to guard against potential vulnerabilities in the newer quantum-resistant algorithms.



Xiphera's nQrux® Secure Boot is implementable across FPGA and ASIC-based systems and incorporates a process-agnostic design approach.



This IP core is an essential solution for securing systems against both contemporary and emerging cryptographic threats, ensuring that only fully authenticated software is executed during system startups.