nQrux® Secure Boot - Quantum-Secure Authenticated Boot
Xiphera's nQrux® Secure Boot is implementable across FPGA and ASIC-based systems and incorporates a process-agnostic design approach.
This IP core is an essential solution for securing systems against both contemporary and emerging cryptographic threats, ensuring that only fully authenticated software is executed during system startups.
View nQrux® Secure Boot - Quantum-Secure Authenticated Boot full description to...
- see the entire nQrux® Secure Boot - Quantum-Secure Authenticated Boot datasheet
- get in contact with nQrux® Secure Boot - Quantum-Secure Authenticated Boot Supplier