YEESTOR’s NVMe controller core (Meissa) is compliant with NVM Express 1.4 specification and targeted for both enterprise and client SSD markets. It is a highly hardware automated design that requires minimum SW/FW involvement from the CPU. It supports out of order IO read data transfer and can boost the IOPS performance and minimize the latency of SSD controllers. The end-to-end data protection and the error handling mechanism of Meissa enable the robust and reliable SSD controller designs. Meissa is designed with scalability in mind and can easily support throughput up to 32GB/s. Meissa is also highly flexible and can be configured to fit in the requirements of different applications. Meissa is delivered with a complete development package for the ease of use in both FPGA and SoC design.