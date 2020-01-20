NVMe-to-SATA Bridge
The NVMe protocol interface is compliant to the NVMe 1.4 specification and the SATA interface is compliant with the SATA 3.3 specification as defined by the Serial ATA International Organization (SATA-IO) and supports version 1.3.1 of the SATA AHCI specification. The IPP-NV186-BR is fully verified using a coverage driven methodology in pseudo random simulation.
The IntelliProp NVMe-to-SATA Bridge, IPP-NV186A-BR, implements a protocol bridge by receiving and parsing commands via the IntelliProp NVMe Target Core and forwarding them to the IntelliProp SATA AHCI Core for delivery to the SATA SSD. The protocol bridging is done with a Processor. Customers may modify or add additional code to the bridging software. A processor is expected to receive and properly complete administrative and I/O commands from the NVMe Target Core. As a result, the NVMe-to-SATA Bridge provides transparency between the NVMe Host and the SATA SSD, while offering the designer flexibility in command and data manipulation.
Features
- Compliant to the NVM Express 1.4 industry specification
- Automated initialization process with PCIe Hard Block
- Automated command submission and completion
- Scalable I/O queue depth
- Support for 256 outstanding I/O commands
- Submission queue command context error prevention
- Support for block sizes from 512 Byte
- Compliant to SATA 3.3 Features
- Supports SATA AHCI 1.3.1 specification
Deliverables
- Documentation: Comprehensive User Documentation
- Design File Formats: Encrypted Verilog
- Constraints Files: Provided per FPGA
- Verification: ModelSim verification model
- Instantiation Templates: Verilog (VHDL wrappers available)
- Reference Designs & Application Notes: Synthesis and place and route scripts
- Additional Items: Reference Design
- Simulation Tool Used: ModelSim (contact IntelliProp for latest versions supported)
- Support: The purchased core is delivered and warranted against defects for 6 months from the date of delivery. Phone and email technical support is included for 6 months from the delivery date.
- Notes: Other simulators are available. Please contact IntelliProp for more information.
Applications
- The IPP-NV186A-BR sandbox provides a “bump in the wire” that allows the customer to insert customer specific algorithms such as:
- High performance read/write caching
- LBA Remapping
- Namespace manipulation
- Data encryption
- Data compression
- Endpoint aggregation
