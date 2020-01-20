The IntelliProp IPP-NV186A-BR is an NVMe-to-SATA Bridge that utilizes the IntelliProp NVMe Target IP Core and the IntelliProp SATA AHCI Host Core to create an NVMe-to-SATA protocol bridge. The bridge is architected such that the command submissions, completion notifications and data transmissions may be either passed through without interruption or intercepted for analysis or modification. The architecture implements a ”sandbox” area in the bridge so that IntelliProp customers may implement custom RTL and/or firmware in the bridge.



The NVMe protocol interface is compliant to the NVMe 1.4 specification and the SATA interface is compliant with the SATA 3.3 specification as defined by the Serial ATA International Organization (SATA-IO) and supports version 1.3.1 of the SATA AHCI specification. The IPP-NV186-BR is fully verified using a coverage driven methodology in pseudo random simulation.



The IntelliProp NVMe-to-SATA Bridge, IPP-NV186A-BR, implements a protocol bridge by receiving and parsing commands via the IntelliProp NVMe Target Core and forwarding them to the IntelliProp SATA AHCI Core for delivery to the SATA SSD. The protocol bridging is done with a Processor. Customers may modify or add additional code to the bridging software. A processor is expected to receive and properly complete administrative and I/O commands from the NVMe Target Core. As a result, the NVMe-to-SATA Bridge provides transparency between the NVMe Host and the SATA SSD, while offering the designer flexibility in command and data manipulation.





Features

Compliant to the NVM Express 1.4 industry specification

Automated initialization process with PCIe Hard Block

Automated command submission and completion

Scalable I/O queue depth

Support for 256 outstanding I/O commands

Submission queue command context error prevention

Support for block sizes from 512 Byte

Compliant to SATA 3.3 Features

Supports SATA AHCI 1.3.1 specification

Deliverables

Documentation: Comprehensive User Documentation

Design File Formats: Encrypted Verilog

Constraints Files: Provided per FPGA

Verification: ModelSim verification model

Instantiation Templates: Verilog (VHDL wrappers available)

Reference Designs & Application Notes: Synthesis and place and route scripts

Additional Items: Reference Design

Simulation Tool Used: ModelSim (contact IntelliProp for latest versions supported)

Support: The purchased core is delivered and warranted against defects for 6 months from the date of delivery. Phone and email technical support is included for 6 months from the delivery date.

Notes: Other simulators are available. Please contact IntelliProp for more information.

Applications