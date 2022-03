Comcores provides a packaged IP solution for the fronthaul transport of the O-RAN Radio Unit (O-RU). The IP cores inside this packaged solution are tailored to work together efficiently thus simplifying the integration into an FPGA or ASIC.



The packaged IP solution contains Ethernet MAC, PCS, IEEE 1588 PTP and DMA IPs by default, and can optionally be extended with eCPRI IP MACsec and/or ethernet switch.



A JESD204B or JESD204C IP can also be provided for transporting data between the DFE and RF-FE.