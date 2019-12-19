Comcores offers a full O-RAN IP implementation for plug-and-play deployment of this standard for radio units. The O-RAN IP is a fully scalable solution that enables both sub 6 GHz and mmWave 5G and 4G applications.

The solution can be provided with MAC, PCS and IEEE 1588 PTP solutions integrated. Likewise a DFE including JESD204B/C interface can be provided for antenna side. A SW API can be delivered for easy interfacing to CPU.

The solution is interoperability tested with FlexRan and provides a solid method of enabling this new standard.

Features

Richly Featured

Support for up to four 25G Ethernet Links



Supports both TDD and FDD operations



Supports wide variety of channel configurations



Compression available



Beamformer as an option

Easy to use

Fully proven integrated solution



Very compact



SW API for easy integration



HW demonstration platform available

Silicon Agnostic

Designed in VHDL-93 and System Verilog and targeting any RTL implementation like ASICs, ASSPs and FPGAs.

Deliverables

The IP core comes deeply verified and with an extensive documentation that, among others, includes Product Brief, User Manual and Constraint files. The core will by default come in an encrypted format. Source code option is available.

Block Diagram of the O-RAN IP Solution IP Core