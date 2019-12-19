7 track Ultra High Density standard cell library at TSMC 28 nm HPC+
O-RAN IP Solution
The solution can be provided with MAC, PCS and IEEE 1588 PTP solutions integrated. Likewise a DFE including JESD204B/C interface can be provided for antenna side. A SW API can be delivered for easy interfacing to CPU.
The solution is interoperability tested with FlexRan and provides a solid method of enabling this new standard.
Features
- Richly Featured
- Support for up to four 25G Ethernet Links
- Supports both TDD and FDD operations
- Supports wide variety of channel configurations
- Compression available
- Beamformer as an option
- Easy to use
- Fully proven integrated solution
- Very compact
- SW API for easy integration
- HW demonstration platform available
- Silicon Agnostic
- Designed in VHDL-93 and System Verilog and targeting any RTL implementation like ASICs, ASSPs and FPGAs.
Deliverables
- The IP core comes deeply verified and with an extensive documentation that, among others, includes Product Brief, User Manual and Constraint files. The core will by default come in an encrypted format. Source code option is available.
Block Diagram of the O-RAN IP Solution IP Core
