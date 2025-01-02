ONFI 4.2 Controller
ACS’s NAND Flash Host Controller (NFHC) IP is design to work with its NAND Flash Physical Layer (PHY) IP. The 4.2 version of the PHY IP can now work at speeds up to 1.6GT/s. Due to the new parallelism features, this 4.2 version is not compatible with Arasan’s prior versions. This ONFI 4.2 controller also marks the ﬁrst version of Arasan’s controller with support for multiple independent data paths. Prior versions of the controller would require a customer to purchase multiple copies of the controller, one per data path, in order to support two or more data paths. This controller, on the other hand, attempts to share as much logic across up to four potential data paths as possible.
