Arasan Chip System’s (ACS) Open NAND Flash Interface (ONFI) Host Controller is designed to provide the next generation of high speed interaction with ONFI compliant NAND ﬂash chips. Compared to previous versions of the controller, version 4.2 of this controller has been extensively rewritten to provide both a higher speed at the front end, as well as higher command parallelism. The DMA has also been rewritten to support this new parallelism feature. As a result, the controller can now handle older and slower modes even faster than before in addition to the newer NVDDR3 modes used by version 4.2 of the speciﬁcation.



ACS’s NAND Flash Host Controller (NFHC) IP is design to work with its NAND Flash Physical Layer (PHY) IP. The 4.2 version of the PHY IP can now work at speeds up to 1.6GT/s. Due to the new parallelism features, this 4.2 version is not compatible with Arasan’s prior versions. This ONFI 4.2 controller also marks the ﬁrst version of Arasan’s controller with support for multiple independent data paths. Prior versions of the controller would require a customer to purchase multiple copies of the controller, one per data path, in order to support two or more data paths. This controller, on the other hand, attempts to share as much logic across up to four potential data paths as possible.

