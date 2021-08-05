ONFI 5.0 Controller
The IP consists of two primary components: a host controller and two or more high speed PHY interface controllers. The host controller is controlled via an AXI slave port. A scatter/gather DMA provides a separate AXI master port, allowing for extended unattended reads or writes. The host controller supports either AXI3 or AXI4, and a user configurable data path width.
Block Diagram of the ONFI 5.0 Controller IP Core
ONFI 5.0 IP
- Supporting ONFI 5.0, 4.2, 4.1, 4.0 and ONFI 3 - TSMC 16nm 16FFC,FF
- Supporting ONFI 5.0, 4.2, 4.1, 4.0 and ONFI 3 - TSMC 22nm 22ULP,ULL
- Supporting ONFI 5.0, 4.2, 4.1, 4.0 and ONFI 3 - TSMC 28nm 28HP,HPL,LP,ULP,HPC,HPC+,HPM
- Supporting ONFI 5.0, 4.2, 4.1, 4.0 and ONFI 3 - TSMC 40nm 40G,LP,LP_eF,ULP,ULP_eF
- Supporting ONFI 5.0, 4.2, 4.1, 4.0 and ONFI 3 - TSMC 0.13um LV,LVOD
- Supporting ONFI 5.0, 4.2, 4.1, 4.0 and ONFI 3 - TSMC 80nm 80GC,LP_EMF