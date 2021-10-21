The TPS3211MP OSU processor is an IP Core solution designed for Xilinx FPGAs. TPS3211MP processors accept 10x STM1/OC3/STM4/OC12/FE/GE, 8x E1/T1 and 6x T3 client signals, process and present them to either OSU or ODU containers for their transport over OTU2 bearers. The OTU line signals can be configured in a variety of protection configurations: 1+1, Linear, Ring. TPS3211MP processors support OTU, ODU and OSU signal overheads. For Ethernet client-services, Ethernet bandwidth limiting is provided, along with integrated IEEE 1588 V2 H/W Time Stamping. TPS3211MP processors support hitless bandwidth adjustment of OSU containers carrying Ethernet information. Integrated HDLC controllers can be assigned to GCC in-band communications channels. TPS3211MP processors are offered as complete turn-key solutions, including built-in jitter filters, without necessitating external PLLs.





