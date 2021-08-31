The Gemini TPS5101MP OTN processors IP cores are a member of Tera-Pass’ product family for access applications. Gemini TPS5101MP processors support the functionality required by access networks and by premium services networks in China. Gemini TPS5101MP client ports support one or two Ethernet/SDH signals and multiplexes them to an OTU1/OTU0 (2.7/1.3 Gbps) bearer with 1+1 protection.



Gemini TPS5101MP IP Cores support 2 Ethernet/SDH Client Ports and 2 OTN Line Ports. The Client Ports can be FE/GE or STM1/STM4. The Line Ports support OTU0/OTU1 bearers. Gemini TPS5101MP processes the 2 types of Client Signals: For Ethernet, it generates the associated RMON statistics of the FE/GE signals, and then maps the Ethernet signals either transparently or through GFP-F to ODU0 containers. For SDH, the TPS5101MP implements Performance Monitoring and Alarms functionality as per G.709. The SDH signals are mapped into ODU0 containers. The ODU0 containers carrying the Ethernet/SDH payloads are then multiplexed to create an ODU1 container that is transported over an OTU1 bearer. Gemini TPS5101MP also supports transporting a single ODU0 container over an OTU0 bearer. The Line Side OTU0/OTU1 signal can support 1+1 facility protection.



