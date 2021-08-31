OTN Processor
Gemini TPS5101MP IP Cores support 2 Ethernet/SDH Client Ports and 2 OTN Line Ports. The Client Ports can be FE/GE or STM1/STM4. The Line Ports support OTU0/OTU1 bearers. Gemini TPS5101MP processes the 2 types of Client Signals: For Ethernet, it generates the associated RMON statistics of the FE/GE signals, and then maps the Ethernet signals either transparently or through GFP-F to ODU0 containers. For SDH, the TPS5101MP implements Performance Monitoring and Alarms functionality as per G.709. The SDH signals are mapped into ODU0 containers. The ODU0 containers carrying the Ethernet/SDH payloads are then multiplexed to create an ODU1 container that is transported over an OTU1 bearer. Gemini TPS5101MP also supports transporting a single ODU0 container over an OTU0 bearer. The Line Side OTU0/OTU1 signal can support 1+1 facility protection.
View OTN Processor full description to...
- see the entire OTN Processor datasheet
- get in contact with OTN Processor Supplier