Image Signal Processing (ISP) RTL IP for IR/Mono/RGB Bayer/RGB-IR/PDAF/HDR/Fish Eye/3A Sensors Image Process to Human/Machine Vision
PCI Express 4.0 PHY
The PCIe IP has low power and small silicon footprint as well as robust PHY architecture which tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) variations. The IP integrates high speed mixed signal circuits to support PCIe 4.0 traffic at 16Gbps. It is backward compatible with PCIe 3.1 data rate at 8.0Gbps, PCIe 2.1 data rate at 5.0Gbps and PCIe 1.1 data rate at 2.5Gbps. The multi-tab transceiver design, along with robust BIST and embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor, enables designers to control, test and monitor signal integrity without expensive test equipment.
PCI express PHY IP
- PHY/PCS Logical Sub-Block IP Core for PCIe supporting PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1 PHY/PMA and compliant to the PIPE 5.2 and 4.4.1 Specifications
- PCIe 2.1 Controller with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and native user interface support
- PCIe 3.0, 2.1, 1.1 Controller with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and native user interface support
- PCIe 5.0 PHY in TSMC (16nm)
- PCIe 1.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with Built-in DMA and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
- PCIe4 Ethernet SERDES PHY - TSMC N5