M SQUARE PCI Express 4.0 PHY IP includes high-speed, highly-efficient and cost-effective transceiver to turbocharge today’s high performance and high bandwidth applications such as data center, automotive, enterprise computing and high-performance embedded system.



The PCIe IP has low power and small silicon footprint as well as robust PHY architecture which tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) variations. The IP integrates high speed mixed signal circuits to support PCIe 4.0 traffic at 16Gbps. It is backward compatible with PCIe 3.1 data rate at 8.0Gbps, PCIe 2.1 data rate at 5.0Gbps and PCIe 1.1 data rate at 2.5Gbps. The multi-tab transceiver design, along with robust BIST and embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor, enables designers to control, test and monitor signal integrity without expensive test equipment.